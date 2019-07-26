Comparison of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.35 N/A 0.16 53.27 FAT Brands Inc. 5 2.42 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and FAT Brands Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.6% FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, FAT Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FAT Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and FAT Brands Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s upside potential is 70.76% at a $16 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and FAT Brands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 1.9%. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Competitively, FAT Brands Inc. has 83.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. -5.99% -14.18% -6.2% -25.04% -29.42% -13.92% FAT Brands Inc. -0.21% -9.71% -20.85% -30.85% -25.68% 1.04%

For the past year Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has -13.92% weaker performance while FAT Brands Inc. has 1.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. beats FAT Brands Inc.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.