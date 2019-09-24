Comparison of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)

This is a contrast between Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.80 N/A 5.54 1.72 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.20 N/A 0.19 3.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3%

Volatility and Risk

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 89.00% for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. with average price target of $16.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.9% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% are Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. was less bearish than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on 8 of the 11 factors.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.