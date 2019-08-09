Comparison of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Since Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.98 N/A 5.54 1.72 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 133 2.04 N/A 2.53 47.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s 0.43 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 85.29% for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. with consensus price target of $18.14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% are Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.9% are PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend while PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.