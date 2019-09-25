Comparison of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.80 N/A 5.54 1.72 Isramco Inc. 119 3.99 N/A 6.23 19.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Isramco Inc. Isramco Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Isramco Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1%

Risk and Volatility

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Isramco Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Isramco Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Isramco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Isramco Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is $16.67, with potential upside of 88.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Isramco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% are Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Isramco Inc. has 58.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has -15.59% weaker performance while Isramco Inc. has 1.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Isramco Inc. beats Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.