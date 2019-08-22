Comparison of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) and Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Both Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) and Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) compete on a level playing field in the Metal Fabrication industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology Corporation 47 0.93 N/A 3.30 13.64 Highway Holdings Limited 3 0.49 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Carpenter Technology Corporation and Highway Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Carpenter Technology Corporation and Highway Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 5.1% Highway Holdings Limited 0.00% -5.9% -3.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.41 beta indicates that Carpenter Technology Corporation is 141.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Highway Holdings Limited’s 33.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carpenter Technology Corporation. Its rival Highway Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.3 respectively. Highway Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Carpenter Technology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Carpenter Technology Corporation and Highway Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 93.4% and 6.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Carpenter Technology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Highway Holdings Limited has 10.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carpenter Technology Corporation -6.31% -6.58% -7.99% -0.73% -18.78% 26.4% Highway Holdings Limited -2.43% -21.22% -29.8% -28.35% -48.75% -16.92%

For the past year Carpenter Technology Corporation has 26.4% stronger performance while Highway Holdings Limited has -16.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Carpenter Technology Corporation beats Highway Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys. It also manufactures and rents down-hole drilling tools and components for use in the oil and gas industry. Carpenter Technology Corporation distributes its products directly through its distribution network, as well as through independent distributors. The company provides material solutions to aerospace and defense, energy, transportation, medical and industrial, and consumer industries. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a strategic alliance with Samuel, Son & Co. to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for the additive manufacturing marketplace. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM. It also engages in the trade of plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles metal, plastic, mold, and electronic products, and automation equipment. The companyÂ’s products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, it assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process and provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services. The company primarily serves customers in Hong Kong/China, Europe, the United States/Mexico, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.