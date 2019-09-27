Comparison of Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) compete against each other in the Resorts & Casinos sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Corporation 46 1.14 563.21M 4.25 11.11 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 108 1.01 175.84M 8.75 13.30

In table 1 we can see Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Carnival Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Carnival Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Corporation 1,217,224,983.79% 12.3% 6.9% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 162,558,935.01% 16.3% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Carnival Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Competitively, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carnival Corporation are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has 0.2 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carnival Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Corporation 0 7 3 2.30 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0 0 7 3.00

Carnival Corporation has a 25.55% upside potential and an average target price of $55.18. Competitively Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has an average target price of $150.71, with potential upside of 40.94%. The information presented earlier suggests that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. looks more robust than Carnival Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 75.4% respectively. Carnival Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 10.5% are Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carnival Corporation 0.23% 2.03% -15.39% -17.76% -19.58% -4.2% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.87% -1.47% -9.83% -3.84% 4.78% 18.97%

For the past year Carnival Corporation has -4.2% weaker performance while Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. beats Carnival Corporation on 10 of the 15 factors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the leasing of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & Plc.