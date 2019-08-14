Comparison of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) and Core Molding Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

As Rubber & Plastics businesses, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) and Core Molding Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlisle Companies Incorporated 130 1.75 N/A 6.27 23.01 Core Molding Technologies Inc. 8 0.18 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates Carlisle Companies Incorporated and Core Molding Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) and Core Molding Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlisle Companies Incorporated 0.00% 16.2% 7.9% Core Molding Technologies Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Core Molding Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carlisle Companies Incorporated are 3 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Core Molding Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Carlisle Companies Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Core Molding Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Carlisle Companies Incorporated and Core Molding Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlisle Companies Incorporated 0 2 2 2.50 Core Molding Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.03% for Carlisle Companies Incorporated with average target price of $143.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91% of Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 60% of Core Molding Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.4% of Core Molding Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carlisle Companies Incorporated 3.21% 2.31% 2.9% 33.92% 18.57% 43.46% Core Molding Technologies Inc. -2.21% -10.07% -12.04% -22.94% -49.66% -6.47%

For the past year Carlisle Companies Incorporated has 43.46% stronger performance while Core Molding Technologies Inc. has -6.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Carlisle Companies Incorporated beats Core Molding Technologies Inc.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company in the worldwide. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment manufactures and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. Its Interconnect Technologies segment designs and manufactures wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets. The companyÂ’s Fluid Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells liquid and powder finishing equipment and system components primarily in the automotive, automotive refinishing, aerospace, agriculture, construction, marine, and rail industries under the Binks, DeVilbiss, Ransburg, BGK, and MS Powder brand names. Its Brake & Friction segment provides off-highway braking systems and friction products for off-highway, on-highway, aircraft, and other industrial applications under the brand names of Hawk, Wellman, and Velvetouch principally serving the construction, agriculture, mining, aircraft, heavy truck, and performance racing markets. The companyÂ’s FoodService Products segment offers commercial and institutional foodservice permanentware, table coverings, cookware, catering equipment, fiberglass and composite material trays and dishes, industrial brooms, brushes, mops, and rotary brushes for commercial and non-commercial foodservice operators and sanitary maintenance professionals. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.