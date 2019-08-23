Comparison of Care.com Inc. (CRCM) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com Inc. 16 1.61 N/A 1.15 9.56 DouYu International Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Care.com Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Care.com Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16% DouYu International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Care.com Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DouYu International Holdings Limited are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. DouYu International Holdings Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Care.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Care.com Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 DouYu International Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Care.com Inc. is $21.33, with potential upside of 114.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Care.com Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 0% respectively. About 4.7% of Care.com Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24% DouYu International Holdings Limited -4.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -15.04%

For the past year DouYu International Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Care.com Inc.

Summary

Care.com Inc. beats DouYu International Holdings Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.