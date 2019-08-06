Comparison of Care.com Inc. (CRCM) and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Both Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com Inc. 17 1.70 N/A 1.15 9.56 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.65 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Care.com Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Care.com Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Care.com Inc.’s 0.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Dolphin Entertainment Inc. on the other hand, has 7.42 beta which makes it 642.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Care.com Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Care.com Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Care.com Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$25.5 is Care.com Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 149.51%. On the other hand, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s potential upside is 142.72% and its average target price is $2.5. The data provided earlier shows that Care.com Inc. appears more favorable than Dolphin Entertainment Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.3% of Care.com Inc. shares and 11.7% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares. About 4.7% of Care.com Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95%

For the past year Care.com Inc. had bearish trend while Dolphin Entertainment Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Care.com Inc. beats Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.