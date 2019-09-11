Comparison of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 41 7.15 N/A 0.05 848.70 CONMED Corporation 85 3.13 N/A 1.05 83.43

Demonstrates Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and CONMED Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CONMED Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than CONMED Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1% CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.77 beta indicates that Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. CONMED Corporation’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, CONMED Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and CONMED Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s downside potential is -15.32% at a $41 consensus target price. CONMED Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $100.33 consensus target price and a 2.36% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, CONMED Corporation is looking more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares and 97.56% of CONMED Corporation shares. Insiders owned 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are CONMED Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86% CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06%

For the past year Cardiovascular Systems Inc. was more bullish than CONMED Corporation.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats Cardiovascular Systems Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.