Comparison of Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

Both Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 16 5.66 N/A -3.53 0.00 Instructure Inc. 43 6.27 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Carbon Black Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Instructure Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Instructure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Carbon Black Inc. and Instructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Instructure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Carbon Black Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.38% and an $19.33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carbon Black Inc. and Instructure Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 94.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Instructure Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

Instructure Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.