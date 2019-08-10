Comparison of Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)

Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 16 6.97 N/A -3.53 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.77 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Carbon Black Inc. and CounterPath Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Carbon Black Inc. and CounterPath Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carbon Black Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Carbon Black Inc. and CounterPath Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Carbon Black Inc. has an average target price of $19.33, and a -11.25% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares and 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation shares. 2.6% are Carbon Black Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are CounterPath Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. has stronger performance than CounterPath Corporation

Summary

Carbon Black Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.