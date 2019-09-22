Comparison of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP)

Both CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2 0.36 N/A -2.69 0.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.27 N/A 0.55 14.13

In table 1 we can see CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.8% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.74 beta. Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CARBO Ceramics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. CARBO Ceramics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 31.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.3% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01%

For the past year CARBO Ceramics Inc. had bearish trend while Cypress Energy Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cypress Energy Partners L.P. beats CARBO Ceramics Inc.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.