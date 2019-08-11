Comparison of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics Inc. 3 0.19 N/A -2.69 0.00 Cactus Inc. 34 3.44 N/A 0.81 36.08

Demonstrates CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Cactus Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Cactus Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CARBO Ceramics Inc. are 3.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Cactus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Cactus Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Cactus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cactus Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Cactus Inc.’s average price target is $40.67, while its potential upside is 43.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares and 0% of Cactus Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Cactus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22% Cactus Inc. -5.74% -10.27% -15.82% -9.94% -8.65% 7.15%

For the past year CARBO Ceramics Inc. had bearish trend while Cactus Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cactus Inc. beats CARBO Ceramics Inc.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.