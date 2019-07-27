Comparison of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 51.31 N/A -2.10 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.13 1.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.63 beta indicates that Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, SIGA Technologies Inc. which has a 10.2 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26.86 is Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 16.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.7% and 30.2%. 2.7% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 43.92% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.