Comparison of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 58.41 N/A -2.10 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 97.13 N/A -2.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28.14, while its potential upside is 24.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.