Comparison of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)

We will be comparing the differences between Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 48.57 N/A -2.10 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta, while its volatility is 163.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.88 is Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.7% and 14.6%. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.