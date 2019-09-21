Comparison of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Both Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 50.53 N/A -2.10 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 113.70 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cara Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cara Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is 13.3. NewLink Genetics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 51.17% at a $33.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.6% and 34.6%. About 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.