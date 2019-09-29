Comparison of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.29M -3.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 184,811,237.93% -67.3% -44.4% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 156,403,290.32% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 119.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 79.72% upside potential and a consensus target price of $33.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.