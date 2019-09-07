Comparison of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 53.92 N/A -2.10 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 14.3 and 14.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $29.17, and a 23.86% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $49, which is potential 60.87% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Audentes Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 0% respectively. 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.