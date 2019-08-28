Comparison of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

As REIT – Residential businesses, Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 -18.35 N/A 0.33 25.39 American Campus Communities Inc. 47 6.89 N/A 0.84 55.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Capstead Mortgage Corporation and American Campus Communities Inc. American Campus Communities Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Capstead Mortgage Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 3.6% 0.2% American Campus Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.74 beta indicates that Capstead Mortgage Corporation is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. American Campus Communities Inc. has a 0.39 beta and it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and American Campus Communities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 American Campus Communities Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

American Campus Communities Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51.67 consensus target price and a 12.13% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capstead Mortgage Corporation and American Campus Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 99.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of American Campus Communities Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation -7.77% 0.6% -0.94% 16.28% 0.72% 26.39% American Campus Communities Inc. -0.45% 0.26% -0.76% 1.21% 14.84% 12.95%

For the past year Capstead Mortgage Corporation was more bullish than American Campus Communities Inc.

Summary

American Campus Communities Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.