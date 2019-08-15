Comparison of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.94 N/A -4.59 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 155.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 8.9 and 8.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 25.00%. Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has an average price target of $6.5, with potential upside of 26.21%. The data provided earlier shows that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.