Comparison of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Since Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.39 N/A -4.59 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 8.04 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Liquidia Technologies Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 61.4% respectively. Insiders held 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.