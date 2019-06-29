Comparison of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.67 N/A -0.52 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 186 11.24 N/A 3.10 63.51

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival Bio-Techne Corporation is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$3.5 is Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.42%. Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has an average price target of $205, with potential downside of -1.67%. Based on the results shown earlier, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5% and 95% respectively. Insiders held 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has -5.17% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 35.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.