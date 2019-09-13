Comparison of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.96 N/A -4.59 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 29.63% upside potential and an average price target of $3.5. Competitively the average price target of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 460.00% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.