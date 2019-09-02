Comparison of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.94 N/A -4.59 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.94 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 47.06%. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.9, while its potential upside is 143.30%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.