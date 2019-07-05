Comparison of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.40 N/A 0.68 19.90 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.62 N/A 0.06 122.86

In table 1 we can see Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 1.1% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 1.8% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 2.9% respectively. Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has 61.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.74% 0.3% 2.82% 8.77% 10.76% 5.64% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 4.59% 2.69% 9.48% -1.4% -13.03% 12.01%

For the past year Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.