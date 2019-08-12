Comparison of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|7.02
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.79
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
In table 1 we can see Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Capital Southwest Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Capital Southwest Corporation has a 2.54% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 11.49% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.