Comparison of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 7.02 N/A 1.98 10.60 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.79 N/A 1.31 12.40

In table 1 we can see Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Capital Southwest Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation has a 2.54% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 11.49% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.