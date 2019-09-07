Comparison of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Both Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.78 N/A 1.98 10.60 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.13 N/A 0.48 21.25

Demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Capital Southwest Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capital Southwest Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation has a 6.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.