Comparison of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Both Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.78
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.13
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
Demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Capital Southwest Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 has Capital Southwest Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Capital Southwest Corporation has a 6.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
