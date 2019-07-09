Comparison of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

As Asset Management businesses, Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.15 N/A 2.27 9.78 Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Capital Southwest Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation has an average target price of $23, and a 9.63% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capital Southwest Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.29% and 28.35%. 7.07% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.