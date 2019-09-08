Comparison of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.66 N/A 1.98 10.60 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 315.67 N/A 0.03 61.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Capital Southwest Corporation and 180 Degree Capital Corp. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Capital Southwest Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than 180 Degree Capital Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capital Southwest Corporation and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Capital Southwest Corporation’s current beta is 0.12 and it happens to be 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.66 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Capital Southwest Corporation and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation has a 6.19% upside potential and an average price target of $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has weaker performance than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats 180 Degree Capital Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.