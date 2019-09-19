Comparison of Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)

We will be comparing the differences between Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners L.P. 11 0.71 N/A -0.74 0.00 Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.34 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -20.8% -12.8% Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3%

Risk and Volatility

Capital Product Partners L.P. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s 132.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Capital Product Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capital Product Partners L.P. and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 88.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.6% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92% Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -1.69% -7.94% -13.43% -3.33% -54.51% -4.13%

For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Capital Product Partners L.P. beats Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.