Comparison of Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

This is a contrast between Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.84 N/A 1.45 17.76 Summit Financial Group Inc. 26 3.60 N/A 2.22 12.01

Demonstrates Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Summit Financial Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Summit Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Capital City Bank Group Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Summit Financial Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Summit Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Capital City Bank Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Summit Financial Group Inc. has beta of 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares and 34.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares. About 16.4% of Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Summit Financial Group Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25% Summit Financial Group Inc. 2.7% -1.41% 2.54% 14.3% 5.97% 37.8%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Summit Financial Group Inc. beats Capital City Bank Group Inc.