Comparison of Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical Corp. 73 3.71 N/A 1.78 37.85 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 27 5.09 N/A 1.12 24.71

Demonstrates Cantel Medical Corp. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cantel Medical Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Cantel Medical Corp. is presently more expensive than LeMaitre Vascular Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical Corp. 0.00% 11.9% 7.6% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 15.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cantel Medical Corp.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cantel Medical Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cantel Medical Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cantel Medical Corp. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s potential downside is -2.32% and its consensus target price is $27.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.8% of Cantel Medical Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.3% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% are Cantel Medical Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.3% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cantel Medical Corp. -4.69% -0.82% -18.62% -20.1% -45.9% -9.55% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -1.46% -4.2% 10.93% 2.49% -17.19% 16.75%

For the past year Cantel Medical Corp. had bearish trend while LeMaitre Vascular Inc. had bullish trend.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.