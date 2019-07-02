Comparison of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) and DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) and DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth Corporation 43 0.00 N/A -1.79 0.00 DURECT Corporation 1 5.66 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Canopy Growth Corporation and DURECT Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Canopy Growth Corporation and DURECT Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% DURECT Corporation 0.00% -108.9% -44.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Canopy Growth Corporation and DURECT Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 DURECT Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Canopy Growth Corporation has a 83.38% upside potential and an average price target of $73.5. Meanwhile, DURECT Corporation’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 347.76%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, DURECT Corporation is looking more favorable than Canopy Growth Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Canopy Growth Corporation and DURECT Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.9% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of DURECT Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canopy Growth Corporation -5.5% 11.47% -1.41% 15.99% 79.8% 68.96% DURECT Corporation -19.55% 13.42% 3.28% -23.96% -60.68% 43.24%

For the past year Canopy Growth Corporation was more bullish than DURECT Corporation.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The companyÂ’s advanced oral, injectable, and transdermal delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery; and REMOXY ER, an investigational extended release pain relief drug. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Impax Laboratories, Inc.; Zogenix, Inc.; and Pain Therapeutics, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.