Comparison of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 24 1.77 N/A 0.33 78.17 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cannae Holdings Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares. About 5.8% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has 49.77% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.