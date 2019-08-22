Comparison of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.83 N/A 0.42 68.44 Moelis & Company 38 2.23 N/A 2.29 15.91

In table 1 we can see Cannae Holdings Inc. and Moelis & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Cannae Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.8 shows that Cannae Holdings Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Moelis & Company has a 2 beta and it is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cannae Holdings Inc. and Moelis & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Moelis & Company is $43.5, which is potential 30.28% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Moelis & Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 93%. About 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moelis & Company.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Cannae Holdings Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.