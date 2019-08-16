Comparison of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.79 N/A 0.42 68.44 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.52 N/A 1.87 8.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation. Fidus Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cannae Holdings Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cannae Holdings Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Fidus Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $17.67, with potential upside of 21.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 30.34%. 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Fidus Investment Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.