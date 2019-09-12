Comparison of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and 23135 (:)

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and 23135 (:) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.69 N/A 0.42 68.44 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and 23135.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cannae Holdings Inc. and 23135.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and 23135 are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 44.99% respectively. 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats 23135.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.