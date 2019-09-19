Comparison of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.17 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 highlights Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Canadian Natural Resources Limited. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Canadian Natural Resources Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares and 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited has 4.77% stronger performance while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -14.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.