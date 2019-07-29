Comparison of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) and EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 28 0.00 N/A 1.56 17.85 EP Energy Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Canadian Natural Resources Limited and EP Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Canadian Natural Resources Limited and EP Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 8% 3.6% EP Energy Corporation 0.00% -129.2% -3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. EP Energy Corporation’s 199.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.99 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Limited. Its rival EP Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. EP Energy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Canadian Natural Resources Limited and EP Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 EP Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is $45, with potential upside of 82.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 68.6% of EP Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of EP Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.1% -6.21% 3.89% -1.35% -24.33% 15.13% EP Energy Corporation -25.78% -36.18% -71.91% -86.75% -93.11% -70.67%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited had bullish trend while EP Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors EP Energy Corporation.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.