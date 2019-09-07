Comparison of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Since Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are part of the Money Center Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 80 0.00 N/A 8.63 9.12 Bank of Montreal 75 0.00 N/A 7.15 10.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal. Bank of Montreal appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Bank of Montreal.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0.00% 15.2% 0.8% Bank of Montreal 0.00% 14.3% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Bank of Montreal is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 54.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s shares. Competitively, Bank of Montreal has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce -0.39% -0.32% -6.36% -7.08% -13.57% 5.54% Bank of Montreal -1.42% -1.19% -4.85% 0.78% -6.24% 14.48%

For the past year Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was less bullish than Bank of Montreal.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Bank of Montreal.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, tax free savings, and business accounts; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; fixed and variable rate, first time home buyer, and commercial mortgages; rapid and franchise financing services; and home power plan solutions. The company also provides prepaid, credit, and commercial cards; and guaranteed investment certificates, investment banking, mutual funds, structured notes, education RESPs, and disability RDSPs, as well as portfolio, business, and investment solutions. In addition, it offers government supported programs; travel and creditor insurance products; specialty services, such as established business, agriculture, and indigenous banking services, as well as banking services for professionals; and custody, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Further, the company provides student, youth, senior, newcomers, and foreign workers banking offers, as well as banking bundles. Additionally, it offers overdraft protection, switch kit, retirement planning, precious metal purchasing, cash management, merchant, trade finance, correspondent banking, community commitment, asset management, self-directed brokerage, and online foreign exchange services, as well as mobile, online, and ATM services. The company also operates an advice center. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.