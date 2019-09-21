Comparison of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 6 2.21 N/A -4.80 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Genmab A/S’s potential upside is 12.41% and its average price target is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.13% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Genmab A/S beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.