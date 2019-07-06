Comparison of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 12 2.79 N/A -0.34 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 83.38 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $33.5, while its potential upside is 379.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares and 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -68.52% weaker performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.