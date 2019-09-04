Comparison of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.18 N/A -4.80 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 127.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.