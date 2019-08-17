Comparison of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Since Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 43 3.51 N/A 2.30 19.05 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.87 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc. SIGA Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cambrex Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cambrex Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.35 beta means Cambrex Corporation’s volatility is 135.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cambrex Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$52.67 is Cambrex Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -12.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats SIGA Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.