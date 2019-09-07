Comparison of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.54 N/A 2.30 19.05 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.22 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Cambrex Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cambrex Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, with potential downside of -4.26%. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 189.01%. Based on the results given earlier, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Precision BioSciences Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.