Comparison of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cambrex Corporation and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

Cambrex Corporation has a beta of 2.35 and its 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation. Its rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation has a -3.62% downside potential and a consensus target price of $57.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has weaker performance than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.