Comparison of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.71 N/A 2.30 19.05 MannKind Corporation 1 5.02 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex Corporation’s current beta is 2.36 and it happens to be 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s 149.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival MannKind Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Cambrex Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Cambrex Corporation has a consensus target price of $49, and a 11.04% upside potential. MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.33 average target price and a 205.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.5% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has weaker performance than MannKind Corporation

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.