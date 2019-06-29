Comparison of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 41 2.87 N/A 2.30 19.05 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.72 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cambrex Corporation and MacroGenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Cambrex Corporation is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.36. MacroGenics Inc. has a 2.85 beta and it is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and MacroGenics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

The upside potential is 4.68% for Cambrex Corporation with average target price of $49. Competitively the average target price of MacroGenics Inc. is $25.25, which is potential 48.79% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MacroGenics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.9% respectively. About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation was less bullish than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats MacroGenics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.